The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 18th December

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your garden queries,

Stylist Faith Amond gives us some style tips for Christmas at home this year,

Violinist Patrick Rafter chats about Yulefest Kilkenny, his very musical family and his own music,

Actor and Director Mary Craddock reads the poem “T’was the Night Before Christmas “,

Head Chef Cormac Rowe of the newly opened Canal Square chats about his business and some tips on how to cook your Christmas Turkey,

And Harpist Orla Fallon on her performances this year and we also hear her lovely rendition of “O Holy Night”

Listen back here: