The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 20th November

The Saturday Show

On this morning's show,

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your garden queries,

Brid Moloney and Lily Brennan of The Duiske Players Drama Club chats about Frank Vickery comedy play “A Kiss on the Bottom”,

Ian Higgins, CEO of Home Plus, on the launch of their new Home Reversion product available in Carlow,

Sisters Mary Kennedy and Deirdre Ni Chinneide talks about their new book “Journey to the Well”,

Tom Burgees, founder of Coolattin Cheddar, on winning the Silver “Smoked Cheese: All Milk Types” award at the Irish Cheese Awards 2021,

Mags Whitely chats about Barnstorm Theatre and Barn Owl Players “Love in Lockdown: Live”

