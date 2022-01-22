The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 22nd January 2022

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your garden queries,

Mags Bowen our Resident Psychotherapist talks to Edward about adolescent anxiety and what the new government guidelines will bring.

Norma Shehan stars in Shirley Valentine in the Watergate Theatre on Friday 11th

Catherine O’Keeffe the wellness warrior chats about menopause policies in the work place

Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion discusses the latest government guidelines with Edward

