The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 27th January

On today’s show, Shirley Lanigan gave great advice for our listeners about the incoming Saharan dust.

Tom Murphy, John Ryan, Eimear Donohoe, Benny Mills, Michael Townstead from Kilquan Drama Club joined Edward to chat about their upcoming drama ‘Seperate Beds’ by Sam Cree.

Local Kilkenny actor John Rice takes to stage this evening at the Gaiety Theatre in SIVE he chatted to Edward about the play along with John B Keane’s son John Keane.

Wellness Warrior Catherine O’Keeffe spoke to Edward about menopause in the workplace and the early signs of peri menopause.

Tracie Daly joined Edward in studio to chat about the cost on the hospitality sector and Tracie shared a big announcement with us!

