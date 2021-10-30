The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 30th October

On this morning’s show,

Shirley Lanigan, our Garden Expert, all about houseplants,

Paula Cunniffe chats to Edward about the Run in the Dark for the Mark Pollock Trust and to fundraise for Collaborative Cures to help cure paralysis in outr lifetime,

Trish Finnegan of Dunnamaggin Development Group tells us about their Halloween Themed Market and that their third Spirit of Community Award is now open for nominations,

Bernie D of Bernie’s Take Out all about pumpkins – carving tips and recipes,

Mags Bowen joins us to chat about self-care especially during the upcoming Christmas season,

Bishop Denis Nulty talks about the solemnity of All Souls Month,

Author Lizzy Shortall joins us to chat about her Children’s Book: Joy’s Playground,

