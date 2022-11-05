The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 5th November

The Saturday Show on Saturday 5th November.

Our resident garden expert Shirley Lanigan joined us to answer your garden questions.

Shane O’Keeffe, Sean Hackett and Mags Whitely from Barnstorm Theatre chat about their upcoming show, Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Naoise Nunn from Kilkenomics joined Edward to fill us all in on the shows that are happening over the weekend.

Stephen O’Connor tells us about the official opening of the St Joseph’s Athletic Club.

Niall Breslin aka Bressie chats to Edward about his new children’s book, music, mental health in Ireland and undertaking a phd.

Country music star Derek Ryan and Edward catch up ahead of his gig in the Woodford Dolmen, Carlow this evening.

James Lakes and Tony Murray from Big Tree Players tell us all about their upcoming show; Wake in the West.

Listen back here: