The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 7th May

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your gardening questions.

Edward is joined by New Ross Drama Workshop to chat about their upcoming show ‘Sive’

Norma Sheahan’s ‘Shirley Valentine’ is in the Set this evening so she joins Edward to tell us all about the show.

We are hearing lots about some sunshine that is coming our way so we are joined by Niall Dollard from Kilkenny Weather to hear the forecast!

Catherine Cunniffe and Maurice Fitzpatrick chat to Edward from Danesfort GAA chat about their upcoming sport developments.

Mag Kirwan from Goatsbridge Trout Farm joins us to talk about business and shares a delicious recipe for the weekend with us.

Catherine O’Keeffe is our resident menopause health guest and today she joins us as we are hearing a lot about the HRT drug, the expense of it and the shortage of it!

