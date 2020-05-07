KCLR's Garden Olympics
The scene of a dramatic blaze in Callan last night has been preserved for investigation

Avatar Sinead Burke 07/05/2020

Investigations are underway after a blaze broke out at a vacant building in Callan last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at the old Callan Co-op building on Green Street at around 8.50pm.

Units of the local Fire Service from Callan worked, with support from personnel in Kilkenny, to bring it under control but extensive damage was done to the roof of the building.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The scene has been preserved for forensic analysis.

