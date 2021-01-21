‘The Tonic’ – Give Yourself A Boost. Thursday 21st January 2021

Kilkenny Storyteller Jim Maher joins us for a lovely conversation ranging from wren boys to dance boards to his own journey into entertainment, finishing off with a story – ‘The Look Younger Pills’. While Vivian Good of Goods Kilkenny brings us memories of growing up and mentions one of his major influences – Bishop Birch. All this and some nice tunes in between, ‘The Tonic’ is brought to you with thanks to Healthy Ireland, an initiative of the Government of Ireland with funding from the Healthy Ireland Fund and the Sláintecare fund delivered by Pobal. Keep Well