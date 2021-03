On the show today we chat with Mary Butler from Ballyragget who talks about the significance of the ICA not just in her life but in Irish society in general. Then Joe Dunphy from Thomastown shares some stories that feature in his new book ‘Ramblings’, which he published at the end of last year. The Tonic is presented by John Masterson and brought to you as part of the Keep Well campaign managed by Kilkenny County Council and made in collaboration with the Kilkenny Older Person’s Council