Daniel O’Donnell joins us this evening on The Tonic. He is celebrating 40 years in show business today and talks about his musical career and his new single, a duet with David James, called ‘Don’t Take the Good Times for Granted’. Then it’s over to old sayings and poetry with Kilkenny Librarian Majella Byrne. The Tonic is part of the Keep Well campaign with Healthy Ireland and managed locally by Kilkenny County Council and made in collaboration with the Kilkenny Older Person’s Council