Noel Power and Sonny Cullen, two Kilkenny Showband members join John Masterson for a great chat about the old days traveling all over the country performing in dance halls in the 1960s. Then it’s over to the beat scene and musician John Travers joins us remembering Thin Lizzy gigs and the memorable days of filming ‘Lock-up Your Daughters’. Brought to you by the Keep Well Campaign in collaboration with the Kilkenny Older Person’s Council and Kilkenny County Council