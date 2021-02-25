The Tonic – Programme 7: 25th February 2021

Sean Doherty from Galmoy GAA Club and Liam Tyrell James Stephen’s GAA Club join John Masterson for a look back on some of the changes in hurling over the years, from the introduction of the parish rules, to clubs buying their own pitches to memories of trips to Dublin to see the All-Irelands. Then a profile interview with Ani Mollereau a sculptor from Kilkenny who talks about some of her favourite things on her shelf. The Tonic is brought to you as part of the Keep Well campaign in collaboration with Kilkenny County Council and the Kilkenny Older Person’s Council