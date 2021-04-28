The Way It Is Wednesday 28th April 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in for Sue Nunn,

On Wednesday’s show,

Ms Tracey Mason, together with two transition year students of CBS Carlow, Daniel Hennessy and Billy Nolan talk about the Irish Angus School Competition,

Love in Lockdown Part 2 premiers tomorrow 29th April 2021, Cathy Hogan, Carmel Furlong and Brendan Corcoran on this production,

Naoise Nunn talks about the general arts world and the lack of events but looking at virtual events and the future of arts,

Food Blogger Trisha Hennessy speaks about the benefits of beetroot and also Mooncoin Beetroot,

Eddie Scally of Gowran Park chats to Edward about this year’s Punchestown Festival,

And Cllr Willie Quinn shares his idea of fundraising