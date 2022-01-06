The Way It Is with Brian Redmond Thursday 6th January 2022

The Way It Is;

It is Nollaig na mBan today, Séan O’hArgain tells Brian about what he does for the occasion as well as how the first day of back to school went today,

Cllr Maria Dollard on Nollaig na mBan,

Eoin Swithin Walsh author of Kilkenny in Times of Revolution, on what was happening 100 years ago in Kilkenny,

Eddie Scally chats all things sports. He tells us what GAA in 2022 will bring,

Domhnall Doyle chats about Novak Djokovich with Brian,

Edwina spoke to the students of Loreto Secondary School who were part of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition,

We talk Marmalade with Cllr Joe Lyons,

and Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonights farm show.