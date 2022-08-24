The Way It Is with Brian Redmond: Wednesday, 24th August 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Paul Thornton, Principal of Tullow Community School, and Shane Hallahan, Principal of Presentation Secondary School, discuss children’s transition from primary school to secondary school.

Kathleen Chada, Group Patient Services and Operations Manager at SIMS Clinic, talks about the survey that highlights the pressure under 45’s feel to reach certain milestones in life.

Robbie Dowling of KCLR Scoreline chats with Brian about the Irish Premiere League Transfer Window.

Ukraine Independence Day is celebrated in Kilkenny. KCLR’s Tetiana Kuschyk, Kilkenny’s Ukrainian Community Leader Svitlana Saseyi, and Juliana Nemtsova is live at the Parade to talk about the event.

Anthony Leahy, Principal of Coláiste Abhainn Rí, on the school’s very school year after the amalgamation of Coláiste Éamann Rís and St. Brigid’s College in Callan.

Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan did Kilkenny proud on her Rose of Tralee experience. She tells us about her journey with the festival and her future plans and duties as Kilkenny Rose.

Sarah Dermody, Organiser with Mullinavat Matters, updates us on the Pride of Place Committee’s visit at Mullinavat earlier today.