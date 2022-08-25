The Way It Is with Domhnall Doyle; Thursday, 25th August 2022

The Way It Is;

Domhnall Doyle is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn today.

GeoDirectory’s Dara Keogh on the commercial vacancy rate in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Trip to Tipp with NCBI takes place on Sunday the 4th of September and they are looking for you to join them. Organiser Billy Shanahan tells us more.

The New Ross Piano Festival launch begins tonight at 6 p.m. Connie Tantrum, the festival’s director, tells us what to expect.

Cllr Andrea Dalton on the news that Carlow’s new town bus service will likely be diesel rather than electric as promised. She expresses her thoughts on Robert Troy’s resignation.

Mick Kenny, manager of Urlingford and Johnstown childcare centres on the governments Core Funding Scheme to improve wages in a sector where 4 in ten say they are looking for a sector with a better paid job.

The Healthy Club Rounders Tournament Final will be held on Saturday, September 3rd. Joe Loughrey, Healthy Club Officer with Young Ireland Gowran, tells us about the initiative and how people can get involved.

Back to School Road Safety Tips from John McDarby, Carlow County Council’s Road Safety Officer.

Matt O’Keeffe ahead of this evenings farm show.