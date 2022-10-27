The Way It Is with Domhnall Doyle; Thursday 27th October 2022

The Way It Is;

Brian O’Mahony, Head of Community and National Retrofit Programme at SEAI, on the figures that were released this week about the number of applications that have been approved so far.

Road Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe tells us to be careful on the roads this bank holiday.

We hear about the launch of the Abhainn Rí Festival launch in Callan.

Oisin Byrne of IReach Insights tells us about a survey on Irish people’s plans for Halloween and how much they are planning to spend.

John Kavanagh tells us about the Ormonde College Graduations happening this evening.

Deputy John Paul Phelan on the government’s performance at the latest polls & more.

Paudie Cotterell is a blind man from Kilkenny. He tells us about the Fighting Blindness Retina Engagement Day in Dublin on Saturday the 6th of November.