The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 10th November, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Local Community in Gowran gathered for mass this morning at local church for Harry Byrne+. Sue talks to Paul Hennessy, the family’s neighbour,

Tomorrow is Remembrance day, Paul Maguire of Carlow’s Military Museum tells us about tomorrow’s ceremony in Leighlingbridge,

Archivist and historian John Kirwan talks about his new book called “Kilkenny Voices from the Western Front 1914-18”,

Michael Moriarty former CEO of CKR radio will tell us about his book entitled “How to Bring Your Best Self to Work”,

Waterford City guide Jack Burchaell tells us about Waterford Walking Tours and Éigse Sliabh Rua,

And the extraordinary story of Máire Broderick who survived a life threatening condition only to make her way to Tanzania to take amazing photographs. She published her photography book entitled “Tanzania – My Photographic Journey”.