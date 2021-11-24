The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 24th November, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

The General Manager of St Lukes General Hospital Anne Slattery on the challenges being faced by the hospital,

Mary Dunphy, Transition Year teacher at St. Leo’s Carlow, chats about the Science Event at IT Carlow today. Carlow students speak live to an astronaut in space,

Primary School Principal Hazel McWey on the challenges facing primary schools as infections multiply in the community,

Claire Healy, an Irishwoman working with UN in Vienna under lockdown,

Stuart Dunne Maher, a second year Culinary Arts student in WIT, on winning a Silver medal at the Irish Pork Competition,

Labour Councillor Denis Hynes takes the leap over to Sinn Fein on Kilkenny County Council, Primary School Principal Seán Ó hArgáin reacts on this,

And sadness at the passing of a former local Kilkenny Councillor Andy Cottrell; Deputy John Paul Phelan, Kilkenny FG Cllr Michael Doyle and Paul Cuddihy give their tributes

