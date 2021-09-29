The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 29th September 2021

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s show,

Michael Boyd of REA Boyd’s gives us his take on where the property situation is at locally,

Ciary Leahy, Consumer and Food Editor at Irish Farmer’s Journal, on reducing food waste,

Shem Caulfield on a special fundraiser event, in aid of maintaining The Weir Pool, tomorrow in Thomastown,

Gillian Grattan tells us about her heartwarming new series- The Bus which starts on KCLR this Sunday,

We hear about the new freight train connection between Waterford Port and Ballina County Mayo from Frank Ronan,

Breda Heary asks why she has to revisit the trauma of her experience of organ retention as she remembers baby Molly,

And Fran Whearty on the Lotto prize that is heading for an all time record of 19M