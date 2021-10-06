The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 6th October 2021

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s show,

Tom Roche and John wonders how airplane fuel is exempt from Carbon tax,

Theatre Director Ben Barnes on Four Rivers production of the Beauty Queen of Leenane,

Its Fire safety week and its also Reuse month, we’ll be hearing from Kilkenny Fire Chief John Collins and Declan Breen of mywaste.ie,

John Paul Phelan spoke in the Dail last night about that disturbing report we have been following about the Foster Care service in the South East. He also talks about the National Development Plan, SlainteCare and Carbon Tax,

And Pedestrians taking their lives in their hands on our rural roads, Cllr Eamonn Aylward on this,