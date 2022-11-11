The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 11th November 2022

The Way It Is;

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather on the crazy weather we have been having recently.

Danny and Christine Shanahan on the Silver Merit Award recieved by Danny last night for his service to scouting.

Jessica Curtis, National Project Manager, Mental Health Engagement and Recovery (MHER) with the HSE tells us about a Mental Health Engagement Conversation happening next week at the Butler Gallery.

Our Friday panel look back on the week that was.

Anna O’Sullivan Directir of the Butler Gallery tells us about the My Father’s Dragon exhibition happening there soon.

We hear more about the mast in Kells from residents Seamus Knox and Joe Sheridan.

