The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 11th September 2020

On Friday’s show… an update from Anne Fleck-Byrne, owner of Drakelands Nursing Home Kilkenny on how they are getting on adjusting to working around Covid-19 and the staff testing that is underway. IT Carlow are live streaming a Q&A session for students and Alison Moore, IT Carlow School Liaison Officer tells us more. It’s the 19th anniversary of 9/11 and Kilkenny Tenor Ronan Tynan was in New York on that day and recalls it and the aftermath. The CAO offers came out this afternoon and we talk to Gemma Lawlor, Guidance Counsellor at Tyndall College Carlow and student Rioghan Brennan. Dr Paula Greally, Carlow GP gives the latest on Covid -19 and addresses concerns from parents as kids go back to school. Back to the CAO we chat with Principal Shane Hallahan and teacher Cllr Deirdre Cullen, while KCLR’s Shauna McHugh brings us a vox pop from people giving advice to their younger selves. Finally, Sinead Blanchfield gives us an run down on the Music Generation Autumn Programme.