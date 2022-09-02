The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Friday, 2nd September 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Amy McLoughlin updates us on what’s going on at Electric Picnic today.

We hear from Jack Fahy, Assistant Governor of the National Violence Reduction Unit at Midlands Prison, who has helped organise the Blue Light Parade in Kilkenny tomorrow. He’ll tell us about his life in the prison system and his work in the violence reduction unit.

David O’Sullivan of the Kilkenny Horticultural Society tells us about a special gathering at Rothe House happening next week.

Our Friday Panel, Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler, look back at the biggest news of the week such as career options after leaving cert, back-to-school costs, school transport issues and more.

Rebecca Reynolds, Butler Gallery’s Development Director, discusses the gallery’s first Craft and Design Fair.

Ebony Masuku of Loreto Secondary School Kilkenny and Katie Brooks of St. Leo’s College Carlow tell us about receiving their leaving cert results today after what must have been a strange build-up over the last few years.