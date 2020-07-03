The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 3rd July 2020

On Friday’s show, James McInerney, a very splendid make up artist who last night was a finalist in the BBC’s Glow Up – search for Britain’s next makeup star. A wonderful dress designer, Zoe Wong, who is moving back to designing after mammoth mask making over the last few months. The HIQA report on what are called excess deaths during Covid 19. Kilkenny Cllr. David Fitzgerald on a major holdup he says in the development of Kilkenny’s major housing expansion in the West of the City. Our weekly catch-up with Dr Paula Greally and Virginia Teehan CEO of the Heritage Council, welcoming the appointment of Malcolm Noonan, Green Party TD to the role of Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform. Plus, an update on water