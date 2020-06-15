The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 15th June 2020

On Monday’s show, the gorgeous weather is back and Sue was out and about in it talking to Mick Wright about rescuing a baby owl; he fed it and gave it overnight accommodation and put it back in it’s nest the next day. Our regular Physiotherapist Sinead Gavin will be following up on last week’s piece on Osteoporosis and talks about preventing falls. Nicola Wolfe, Mental Health coach on steps we can take to promote our mental health. Monica Hayes hears from Mary Minogue about her days working with the Holy Family Sisters as part of our weekly ‘Women’s Bits’ series. Kilkenny Photographer Vicky Comerford on her Covid project and of course Government Formation… are we nearly there yet? Sue talks to Sean Butler, Labour and Pat O’ Neill, Fine Gael and Deputy Malcolm Noonan, Green Party