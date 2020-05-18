The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 18th May 2020

On the show Carlow and Cork academics collaborate on attitudes to vaccines. Enviroclad, a Kilkenny company working throughout the crisis with the HSE. We talk to HSE senior physio Brian Fitzgibbon about looking after yourself if you have COPD and other conditions and Sarah Drea of Citizens Information with a catch up on Welfare and other issues. A safety message to those busy farmers on the road with those big powerful machines and Nadya from Siberia tells her story on ‘Women’s Bits’