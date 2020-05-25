The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 25th May 2020

On Monday’s Show… reaction from a UK Labour MP to Dominic Cummings statement, made in the Rose Garden at Downing Street about his now infamous trip from London to the North of England when everyone else was told to stay at home. Kieran O’ Gorman on appeals being made on behalf of Hair Salons to open earlier. Irish Times Political Editor Pat Leahy on the possibility of the Covid restrictions being eased earlier. What’s the future for third level students, we speak with Darren Malone, Southern Vice President of the Union of Students of Ireland. Adi Roche, CEO Chernobyl Children International on the plight of children during the pandemic in Belarus. Our Women’s Bits series and living with MS, from physiotherapist Sinead Gavin