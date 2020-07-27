The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 27th July 2020

On Monday’s show, deep sadness at the loss of a special woman, Ailish Tracey, wife of plough man Eamonn Tracey. Anna Marie McHugh of the NPA pays tribute to her. Chartered Physiotherapist Shirley Trimble on exercise and well being for women during pregnancy. With such negative stories about bats and viruses, Lorcan Scott, Wildlife Officer with the Heritage Council tells us why we should love and protect them. Sean O’Driscoll CEO of iNua who run and own the Hibernian Hotel, reacts to the July Stimulus package and why more support is needed for the hospitality sector. Annette Foley contributes her childhood memories as a part of the ‘Women’s Bits’ series and we catch up with school principal Simon Lewis on the measures to reopen schools.