The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 29th August 2022

Principal Simon Lewis tells us about the first day back at school at Carlow Educate Together Primary School. He also gave his opinion on the issue on the lack of services for autism and children.

Ella Dunphy, Owner of DNG Estate Agents and Former National President of the IPAV, discusses the housing market in Kilkenny, Airbnbs and more.

Garden expert Shirley Lanigan chats with us about the ban on the use of peat for domestic garding in the UK.

Martin Bridgeman talks about the change on the access to Birth and Early Life Information for adopted people. He also tells us about his daughter’s wedding where his family of origin all came to.

Pat Fitzgerald of Beotanics discusses the effects of climate change on wasabi plants, plant breeding, and emerging Smart AgriTech solutions to farmers.

Sinead Keogh on what’s going on with the world of sport recently.

Ian McCullagh talks about his success on gardening with peat-free compost.