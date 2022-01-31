The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 31st January 2022

The Way It Is;

On Monday’s Show,

We hear from Rivercourt Hotel’s Therese Neville of Neville group about new ventures – a new hotel close to the Curracloe Beach,

We hear from our reporter Edwina Grace who is on her way to Johnstown, North East Kilkenny to find out about reports of a possible attempted abduction of a young woman outside Johnstown around noon today,

Donal Croughan, who was part of the 1st Batallion Kilkenny Brigade Re-Enactment Group, and Paddy Neary, one of the leaders of the Saturday Walkers local history group, tell us about the 100-year anniversary of the hading over of St Stephen’s Barracks from Britain to Irish Forces Parade.

And Monica Hayes brings us the 15th episode of Trees. Monica visits Lisnavagh House in Rathvilly Co. Carlow to meet William Bunbury.