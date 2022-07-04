The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 4th July 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

KCLR’s reporter, Sinéad Burke was out and about this morning to chat with the kids at Kilkenny GAA Cúl Camps.

Ned Quinn, Former Chairman of Kilkenny County Board, Former Chair at CCCC, and member of Central Council, reacts to Kilkenny making it to the All Ireland Senior Hurling Finals.

Comedian Anne Gildea tells us about her show “How to Get the Menopause and Enjoy It!” at Cleeres, Kilkenny on Friday, 8th July.

Eoin Swithin Walsh, Author of Kilkenny in Times of Revolution, chats about The Civil War that happened in Kilkenny 100 years ago.

Singer Songwriter Mick Hanly, a proud Limerick man who lives in Thomastown, reacts to the recent hurling events with both Kilkenny and Limerick playing against each other on the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Finals.

Sinead Kehoe, member of KCLR’s Scoreline Team, updates us on the eventful sporting weekend that was and ahead of her show Full Time.