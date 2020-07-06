The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 6th July 2020

On Monday’s show, reaction to the Minister for Agriculture’s driving ban for driving over the limit and also that he still had a provisional licence and did not have a qualified driver beside him as he was required to by law. Also a Carlow builder says he could be laying off 42 workers on Thursday because, he claims he can’t get paid by Carlow County Council. Pixie Doheny from Callan Co Kilkenny, on the fourth anniversary of her cancer diagnosis. Our weekly story from the ‘Womens Bits’ series. More on the plans for Lowe Street and Logan Street in Thomastown with Tim Butler, Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council, Tim also addresses the difficulties being encountered with the work on the Western environs. And Physiotherapist Robert Rooney on working from home and the implications for your body