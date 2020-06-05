The Way It Is with Sue Nunn on Friday 5th June 2020

On Friday’s show, reaction to those very dangerous incidents in our rivers over the last while and information on when and where lifeguards will be on duty. Reaction to the Taoiseach’s speech and the relaxation of Covid 19 restrictions, the telescoping of the measures from 5 into four, we can travel wherever we want within our county, up to 25 people at funerals, hotels and restaurants opening on 29th June and so on…. Carlow GP Paula Greally. Political heads Sean Butler and Pat O Neill on Government Formation and tourism in Carlow and Kilkenny due to get going again