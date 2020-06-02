The Way It Is with Sue Nunn on Tuesday 2nd June 2020

On Tuesday’s show.. Hurler Michael Fennelly on calling it a day with his club Ballyhale Shamrocks. Sue goes out with her mic and chats, at social distance, to some local people involved in tourism in Graiguenamanagh. Bobby Wymess, Thomastown fisherman and nature lover, on low low water levels in the river. The Poulnanassy Waterfall attracts crowds over the weekend, we speak with local FF Councillor Eamonn Alyward and the Book club with Fiona O’ Toole of Carlow Library.