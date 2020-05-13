The Way It Is with Sue Nunn on Wednesday 13th May 2020

On the show today… a pretty wonderful response to Niamh Curry’s interview yesterday about her dad’s return to Carlow after spending time in the ICU and on a ventilator at St Luke’s with Covid 19… Also as we hear Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said this afternoon that there is emerging evidence that opening schools and childcare facilities are amongst the safest things to do…..we hear from Dr Mairín Ryan of HIQA. Dietician Aislinn Murphy on Coeliac disease and obesity, Wicklow vet Austin Donnelly on his charming new book ‘Whiskers Feathers and Fur’and Monica’s Blackstairs series looks this week at changes in the Blackstairs..