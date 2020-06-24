The Way It Is with Sue Nunn on Wednesday 24th June 2020

On Wednesday’s show, Marie Dooley a mother to an autistic child, on the serious lack of information and confusion about what is called the Summer Provision for Children with Special and Different Needs. Dietician Aislinn Murphy on minding our digestive system as we get older. The footpaths in Thomastown, stories from the Blackstairs and Sarah Drea from the Citizen’s Information Centre. Plus an innovative Kilkenny Pharma company, CF Pharma, on the first Irish made alcohol-free hand sanitiser. Starting off the show though, Carlow Fine Gael Cllr Brian O Donoghue on voting no for the Programme for Government