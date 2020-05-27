The Way It Is with Sue Nunn on Wednesday 27th May 2020

On this lovely Wednesday sunny day. Why has the EU seemed so irrelevant during this Covid emergency, Sue talks to MEP Sean Kelly. Don’t do it Malcolm! says People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace to the local Green about coalition. We catch up with the successful students from Kilkenny and Carlow who won awards in the Student Enterprise Finals. Aislinn Murphy on helping ourselves in the Hay Fever season. Eddie Scally of Gowran Park with a Drive in Concert and Nicky Wolfe on coaching for mental health.