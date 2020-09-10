The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 10th September 2020

On Thursday’s show, St John’s Primary School Kilkenny is shaping up to be possibly Ireland’s fittest school, we hear from Mark Bergin, leader of the school’s fitness programme. The Killeshan Bingo is back and Gavin Deering of Killeshin GAA fills us in. Cartoon Saloon have some good news too about courses they hope to run and Catherine Roycroft, Operations Manager joins Sue to tell us more. Cathal Cullen is a volunteer driver with The Irish Cancer Society and they are seeking to recruit more volunteer drivers to help transport cancer patients to and from their hospital treatments. Lace making traditions from Borris and Armagh are set to meet and we hear from Helena McAteer and Rosie Finnegan Bell about this very special initiative called ‘Common Threads’ Finally Chairman of Blas na hEireann Artie Clifford on their awards ceremony for quality Irish food & drink and Matt O Keefe gives us an insight into tonight’s Farm Show