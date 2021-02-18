The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 18th February 2021

The Way It Is,

On Thursday’s show,

Sue talks to Minister for Heritage and local Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan,

Leaving Cert student Nadine Goodson, Francis Moore and Chloe Anderson respond to the latest on the Leaving Cert,

The amazing news and space journalist Leo Enright explains what’s happening with Mars, the Red Planet tonight,

Susan Ryan tells the story of putting a family house up in a prize draw,

And Declan Meally, Head of Transport and Communities with SEAI on all things electric vehicles