The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 13th October 2020

In Part 1 of our last programme in the ‘Make Way for the King’ series we explore how do we make way for the salmon, how do we ensure that they return to our rivers. We kick off with Professor Ken Whelan, salmon expert who outlines the importance of habitat. He puts it up to the farmers to ensure the water courses that go through land are kept silt free and pollution free. James Keogh is Environmental Representative with Kilkenny IFA (Irish Farmers Association) makes the point that farmers are learning and adjusting as scientific research evolves. Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State for Heritage picks up on the importance of liaising with farmers, outlines the need for investment in community activities and puts it up to us as individuals to minimise carbon emissions. And what about community engagement? Lorraine O’Donnell Education & Outreach Officer with Inland Fisheries Ireland gives us an insight into the various projects they run to encourage engagement with fishing and salmon. Tommy Hoyne and Paddy Dunne from Kilkenny Anglers Association make their points about salmon while finally in Part 1 Ann Phelan, Community Water Officer with LAWPRO shares her experiences in engaging with community and the important role they play as guardians of the river. ‘Make Way for the King’ is a NASCO Education and Outreach Project brought to you with financial assistance from the EU for International Year of the Salmon

In Part 2 of our last programme in the ‘Make Way for the King’ series, Grace O’Sullivan, MEP for Ireland South contextualises the salmon’s plight within the EU context. Professor Ken Whelan, Bob Seward, Treasurer of SSTRAI (Salmon and Sea Trout Recreational Anglers of Ireland) and Paddy Dunne all put questions and concerns to Grace O’Sullivan. Bobby Wemyss, Thomastown Angler reflects on his own personal journey in defending the salmon while Hannah Hamilton, Conservationist responds to the query as to why we are so slow to make changes in our lives. A poem, and a quick round of answers to the question, how can we make way for the King, finishes off this series of programmes as part of NASCO’s Education & Outreach project brought to you with financial assistance from the EU for International Year of the Salmon