The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 19th April 2022

The Way It Is;

Sue Nunn is back in the hot seat,

On today’s show;

Dr Justin Kwong talks Hayfever, sinus infections, conjunctivitis and asthma,

Lorcán Scott with his Wonderful Wildlife for April and May to come,

Liam Heffernan wants to take Ukrainian kids to to sample the delights of Tramore, he needs your help,

Sowing sunflowers for Ukraine, Jacqui McNabb and Tetiana Pankiv tell us more,

Sheila Donnelly of Newpark Resource Centre and their Cancer education initiative, she’s joined by Ursula Clancy, a nurse with the Marie Keating Foundation,

And Joe Mc Keown President of the Irish National Teachers Organisation from Killarney on his last day as President at the annual congress, Sean O’hArgáin joins him