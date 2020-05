On The Way It Is today Christy Williamson finally gets home after his encounter with Covid 19, Sharon Smith cooking up a storm in Tullow at The Riverbank Restaurant, The Steiner School virtual open day on Saturday …what is a Steiner School? The One Way System in Kilkenny City- how the cllrs voted..The Carlow Kilkenny Library Book Club and Blacknight sponsors of the Guaranteed Irish Podcast