The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 22nd September 2020

Part 1- Programme 3 ‘Make Way for the King’

Half-way through and still lots to say about salmon in this series ‘Make Way for the King’ presented by Sue Nunn and brought to you with financial assistance from the European Union for International Year of the Salmon. In Part 1 of this programme Sue first tries her hand at fishing under the tutelage of Paddy Dunne from Kilkenny Anglers Association. Then Bob Seward, Treasurer of the Salmon and Sea Trout Recreational Anglers of Ireland gives us an insight into their organisation and the systems in place within clubs to conserve and protect salmon. We connect with Professor Ken Whelan via Skype and explore global warming and it’s impacts on salmon amongst other things before ending this hour with Pat Boyd Chair of Keep Kilkenny Beautiful who introduces us to a Citizen’s Science Initiative that monitors water quality on the River Nore

Part 2 – Programme 3 ‘Make Way for the King’

In the second hour of third programme in the ‘Make Way for the King’ series we talk with river enthusiasts Michael Bookle and Andy Cotterell. Inistioge cot boat maker Michael Carroll gives us an insight into snap net fishing and Ciaran Byrne from Inland Fisheries Ireland explains the difference between Pacific and Atlantic Salmon. He also outlines the role of NASCO in conserving and protecting salmon. Professor Ken Whelan and Bob Seward are peppered throughout the second half of this programme and expand on topics brought up by other contributors. ‘Make Way for the King’ is a NASCO Education and Outreach project and is brought to you with financial assistance from the European Union for International Year of the Salmon.