The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Tuesday, 23rd August 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Anna May McHugh, Managing Director with the National Ploughing Association, joins us to chat about the preparations for the National and World Ploughing Championships happening on the 20th-22nd September.

25 years as musical director of The Rose of Tralee Festival, Carlow’s Ollie Hennessy speaks with Sue about the first night of the festival and the night to come which will see Kilkenny’s Molly Coogan on stage.

Tetiana Kuschyk tells us about celebrations for Ukraine Independence Day tomorrow in Kilkenny.

Edwina Grace has been out and about asking people about their memories of their first day at school.

Mount Carmel Care will be hosting an Annual Golf Classic 2022 in Callan Golf Club. Manager Fergus Horgan and Member of the Board of Management John Healy talk to us about Mount Carmel and the event.

KCLR’s new radio series, The History Show, premieres tonight. Presenter Producer John Moynihan chats to us about this.