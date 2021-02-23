The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 23rd February 2021

The Way It Is,

On Tuesday’s Show,

Today after humiliation before the courts The Department of Psychiatry at St Luke’s gets a much better bill of health and Sue talks to it’s Head of Service David Heffernan,

Vaccination of over 85’s got underway in Carlow’s Gallagher Medical Centre last week, we will be hearing from one of the practice’s doctors Dr. Catherine Elliot,

We hear from Killian Foley Walsh who calls himself “Baby faced Blueshirt”

The History Man, our Historyman Carlow series which is written and narrated by Donal Cadogan. The series gives the background to historic events and people associated with Carlow. Today we hear about Anna Mae Hays whose father, Dan McCabe came from Ballymurphy before settling in Pennsylvania. Anna Mae went on to become America’s first woman Army General

Cara O’Doherty on Barnstorm’s and Barn Owl Players latest venture,

Mags Morrissey on The School of Food’s latest course

Domhnall Doyle on today’s Covid announcement

And a new city park gets the go ahead in Kilkenny, Tony Lauhoff with more on this.