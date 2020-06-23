The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 23rd June 2020

On Tuesday show … the one way system in Kilkenny City gets the thumbs up from a number of people, we chat to florist Lamber de Bie. Cúl Camps website crashed as soon as it went live yesterday Brían Ryan comes on to talk about this. The Book Club today comes from Ferrybank library with the book recommendation of ‘The Beekeeper of Aleppo’. Aine Russell on opening up her Busy Bees creche next Monday. How we have bought more home heating but very little aviation fuel in recent months – Jim Scheer from SEAI. Adrienne Wallace on the passing of a resolution on what’s called period poverty at Carlow County Council and one army spouse is happy -her husband returned home yesterday from Lebanon…