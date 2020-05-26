The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 26th May 2020

On Tuesday’s show we hear from Callan man, Philip Bryan, he is living, teaching and enjoying Chinese food in China. Nursing homes are in the spotlight in Dail Eireann today and Anne Fleck Byrne owner of Drakelands Nursing Home joins the show. Four super Tullow Community School girls heading for the National Student Enterprise awards tomorrow. Our weekly book club with Graiguenamanagh library. Thomae Kakouli -Duarte, lecturer at IT Carlow, environmentalist and proud citizen of Greece and Minister John Paul Phelan on registering for the Leaving Cert Predictive Grades.