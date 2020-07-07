Catch UpThe Way It Is
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 7th July 2020
On Tuesday’s show, Professor Gerry Killeen who says there will be repeated waves and surges of Covid 19 for the next four years. Mary Morrissey of Castlecomer Library is with us for the Book Club. James Walsh of Walsh’s Toyota, on car sales and trends as we emerge, we hope, from lock down. Sarah Drea of Kilkenny Citizens Information. A new Comet to be looking out for in the early morning sky and a new Kilkenny market on Saturdays